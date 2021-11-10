StormTeam 3: Widespread showers later Wednesday

High temps in the 50s will become a thing of the past soon. Buckle up.

Wednesday afternoon rain will move in with a strong cold front out of the west. A few showers around 4pm quickly turn into widespread heavy rain by the evening. Rain totals are expected to be between half an inch and an inch through Thursday morning, with some spots potentially seeing a bit more. Rain lasts through the first half of Thursday morning.

Winds gust out of the northwest Thursday and Friday above 30mph, so be prepared for windy conditions. Thursday afternoon brings clouds and a few isolated rain drops and snowflakes. Dry air in place will limit any heavier precipitation at this time.

But eventually the snow will pick back on up. On the backside of this now large storm, the 'deformation zone' of this system will bring about on/off snow showers throughout a windy Friday. The big question concerning snow totals is about how much dry air is left during the day Friday. Either way, snowfall amounts are likely between 1-2", but some of this will certainly melt, especially on roadways. Expect grassy accumulation, and slushy roads.

Another chance for snow arrives sometime around Saturday night through Sunday.