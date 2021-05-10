StormTeam 3: Widespread frost likely to develop tonight

A frost advisory has been issued for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as temperatures are expected to drop into the lower to middle 30s. If you have any plants outside, consider covering them up, or bringing them inside to avoid damage to your plants from the cold weather.
Widespread frost expected to develop overnight tonight.
Posted: May 10, 2021 6:23 PM
