StormTeam 3: Widespread frost and freeze likely by Friday morning.

A colder air mass is set to arrive for the end of the week, and temperatures will be much colder compared to Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday and Friday, but overnight temperatures are set to dip below freezing Friday morning. We'll likely see widespread frost and a least a light freeze across North Iowa and southern Minnesota. If temperatures get cold enough, some areas may experience a hard freeze and will end the growing season. If you have any patio plants still outside, consider bringing them inside or covering them up later this week.