Get the umbrella and rain jackets ready! We're tracking widespread rain to move into Minnesota and Iowa heading into Thursday, and the rain will likely continue into Friday morning. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall during the day on Thursday, before tapering off to scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Overall, rainfall amounts will be fairly decent, with most areas receiving between 0.50" and 1.00" of rainfall. Drier conditions will return by Memorial Day weekend.
Grab that umbrella! Rain is on the way!
Posted: May 26, 2021 8:17 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Widespread Rainfall Expected Thursday into Friday
- StormTeam 3:Rainfall totals form Thursday-Friday
- StormTeam 3: Thursday afternoon rainfall reports (5/20/21)
- StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals from Friday storms
- StormTeam 3: *Rainfall totals update*
- StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals (3/24/21)
- StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals, recap, of storms Thursday
- StormTeam 3: More light snow expected Friday
- StormTeam 3: Increasing winds expected into Friday
- StormTeam 3: 3-day updated rainfall totals
Scroll for more content...