Clear

StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter

a bit about fog

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 1 Images

We're still a few days away from officially starting the season of spring which means we're still here in the winter season. It's hard to believe, especially with the recent stretch of warmer weather and more spring-like precipitation. So waking up to a foggy morning isn't terribly surprising after all this warmth, but you might be wondering if fog is possible during the cooler parts of the winter. The answer is yes! All fog isn't created equally. There's two types; radiation fog and advection fog. Radiation fog forms when heat at the surface radiates back into space. The cooling that takes place due to the exiting heat creates fog. This is more common in the warmer months of the year. More common during the winter is advection fog. Advection fog forms when warmer air moves over a colder surface, including snow cover, which is what we experienced on Wednesday morning. As warmer air moves over the moisture from the cooler surface condenses and becomes fog.   

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 27°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Image

Chris' Reality Weather Segment on Snow Chances

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Rural Broadband

Community Events