StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter

We're still a few days away from officially starting the season of spring which means we're still here in the winter season. It's hard to believe, especially with the recent stretch of warmer weather and more spring-like precipitation. So waking up to a foggy morning isn't terribly surprising after all this warmth, but you might be wondering if fog is possible during the cooler parts of the winter. The answer is yes! All fog isn't created equally. There's two types; radiation fog and advection fog. Radiation fog forms when heat at the surface radiates back into space. The cooling that takes place due to the exiting heat creates fog. This is more common in the warmer months of the year. More common during the winter is advection fog. Advection fog forms when warmer air moves over a colder surface, including snow cover, which is what we experienced on Wednesday morning. As warmer air moves over the moisture from the cooler surface condenses and becomes fog.