StormTeam 3: Who has the best chances for snowfall?

First big fall storm of the season

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:36 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Folks, don't get your hopes up for a while October.  This major fall storm is looking nasty, and it will bring a mix of mild temperatures, rain, wind, and then cold with snowfall.  A powerful cold front will usher in the threat for snow showers for the viewing area from later Friday into Saturday.  Best threats for snow showers will be north of I-90; however, we'll keep a risk of flurries and snow showers through most of Iowa.  Highs will plunge from low 70s Wednesday down to 40s by Friday afternoon and the weekend.  Get ready for changes! 

Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
