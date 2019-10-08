Folks, don't get your hopes up for a while October. This major fall storm is looking nasty, and it will bring a mix of mild temperatures, rain, wind, and then cold with snowfall. A powerful cold front will usher in the threat for snow showers for the viewing area from later Friday into Saturday. Best threats for snow showers will be north of I-90; however, we'll keep a risk of flurries and snow showers through most of Iowa. Highs will plunge from low 70s Wednesday down to 40s by Friday afternoon and the weekend. Get ready for changes!
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Who has the best chances for snowfall?
- StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances
- StormTeam 3: Chance for severe weather reduced
- Stores preparing for impending snowfall
- StormTeam 3: Tracking scattered rain chances for the 4th
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Severe weather chances alongside the heat
- StormTeam 3: Temps Steadily Rising and Storm Chances Returning
- StormTeam 3: Clouds increasing and rain chances return
- StormTeam 3: Rain chances return for the weekend
Scroll for more content...