StormTeam 3: Who has the best chances for snowfall?

Folks, don't get your hopes up for a while October. This major fall storm is looking nasty, and it will bring a mix of mild temperatures, rain, wind, and then cold with snowfall. A powerful cold front will usher in the threat for snow showers for the viewing area from later Friday into Saturday. Best threats for snow showers will be north of I-90; however, we'll keep a risk of flurries and snow showers through most of Iowa. Highs will plunge from low 70s Wednesday down to 40s by Friday afternoon and the weekend. Get ready for changes!