StormTeam 3: Who has the best chance of a white Christmas?

The main focus the next week or two will be the rising temperatures. The last two and a half months have been below average; this will be a welcome relief for most with highs increasing into the 30s starting tomorrow. A good chance of a few 40s sprinkled in this weekend will be possible. This may help eliminate the snowpack that is left across the viewing area. The best chances for a white Christmas is north of I-90, and lower chances south of it. More information is coming over the next few days on this warming trend.