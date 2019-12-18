Clear
StormTeam 3: Who has the best chance of a white Christmas?

Temperatures may impact snowpack

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The main focus the next week or two will be the rising temperatures.  The last two and a half months have been below average; this will be a welcome relief for most with highs increasing into the 30s starting tomorrow.  A good chance of a few 40s sprinkled in this weekend will be possible.  This may help eliminate the snowpack that is left across the viewing area.  The best chances for a white Christmas is north of I-90, and lower chances south of it.  More information is coming over the next few days on this warming trend. 

Warmer air is in store through Christmas
