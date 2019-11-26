StormTeam 3: Where and when will the snow fall?

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the majority of the area in preparation for the incoming storm we've been highlighting throughout the week.

This system is heading our way and timing has been further hammered out over the last 24 hours. Plan for rain/snow to begin moving in from the south around 4-5 pm.

This will quickly overtake the area by 6-7 pm with some of us seeing more rain and others beginning with snow. The further south you travel, the more rain you'll find.

Cities like Charles City will finish with less than 3" of snowfall whereas Rochester will be seeing close to 8-12" (12-18" in the Twin Cities). Travel will be heavily impacted during this time, with the heaviest of precipitation moving through overnight (12am-6am Wednesday).

Temperatures will remain cool through the rest of the week with more snow moving in during the evening hours of Thanksgiving. A wintry mix will follow Friday through Saturday, with precip becoming scattered snowfall on Sunday. Monday will bring back the sunny skies and highs in the 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Carroll; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm with Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to Impact Western and Northern Iowa Later Today into Wednesday Morning... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation today changing to wind blow snow early Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulations from a light glaze to several hundredths west central. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph by early tomorrow.

* WHERE...West central to north central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's or tomorrow morning's commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with isolated power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HOLIDAY TRAVEL WILL BE BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW... .A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for most of central Minnesota and all of southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The warning includes areas along and east of a line from Madison to Little Falls Minnesota and is in effect this evening through Wednesday morning. Snowfall totals of 6 or more inches are likely in the warned area, with amounts of 9 to 12 inches expected from Fairmont, through Mankato and the Twin Cities to Rice Lake, Wisconsin. In addition, gusty northeast winds Tuesday night will shift to the northwest Wednesday, resulting in areas of blowing snow. Travel will be significantly impacted through at least Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect this evening into Wednesday morning for Morris, Glenwood, Alexandria, and Long Prairie where snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Snow will rapidly develop across southern Minnesota after 5pm today and spread northeastward across southern Minnesota into central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin through midnight. The snow will be heavy at times tonight. Snow will end from west to east Wednesday morning, but blowing snow could continue into the afternoon. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute Wednesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Crawford; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm with Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to Impact Western and Northern Iowa Later Today into Wednesday Morning... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation later today switching to moderate or heavy snow by early evening with near blizzard conditions expected by early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, highest amounts possible far northwest. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch from Denison and Carroll toward north central Iowa. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph by early Wednesday.

* WHERE...West central, northwest and north central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with near blizzard conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and tomorrow morning's commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with isolated power outages.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm with Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to Impact Western and Northern Iowa Later Today into Wednesday Morning... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation today changing to wind blown snow early Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulations from a light glaze to several hundredths west central. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph by early tomorrow.

* WHERE...West central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions later today. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility overnight. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and tomorrow morning's commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling later today. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Will Produce Hazardous Travel Tonight into Wednesday... .Snowfall from 6 to locally 10 inches is expected from portions of north-central Iowa and southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. As precipitation tapers off Wednesday, some patchy freezing drizzle is possible, which may result in a light glaze of ice. In addition, gusty northwest winds will result in periods of drifting and some blowing snow in open, unsheltered areas. If you must travel tonight or Wednesday, allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, pack an emergency kit, and monitor the latest forecast. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to locally 10 inches. Light glaze of ice also possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel likely to become hazardous. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Floyd; Howard

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Will Produce Hazardous Travel Tonight into Wednesday... .Snowfall from 6 to locally 10 inches is expected from portions of north-central Iowa and southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. As precipitation tapers off Wednesday, some patchy freezing drizzle is possible, which may result in a light glaze of ice. In addition, gusty northwest winds will result in periods of drifting and some blowing snow in open, unsheltered areas. If you must travel tonight or Wednesday, allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, pack an emergency kit, and monitor the latest forecast. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow to wintry mix. Snow of 2 to 4 inches and a light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Floyd and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Will Produce Hazardous Travel Tonight into Wednesday... .Snowfall from 6 to locally 10 inches is expected from portions of north-central Iowa and southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. As precipitation tapers off Wednesday, some patchy freezing drizzle is possible, which may result in a light glaze of ice. In addition, gusty northwest winds will result in periods of drifting and some blowing snow in open, unsheltered areas. If you must travel tonight or Wednesday, allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, pack an emergency kit, and monitor the latest forecast. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to locally 5 inches of snow, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled.

* WHAT...Snow to wintry mix. Snow of 2 to 4 inches and a light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell County.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Grundy; Guthrie; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Peak winds around daybreak Wednesday.

* WHERE...Central, southern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.