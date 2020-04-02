StormTeam 3: When will rain become a mix?

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for several of us starting early morning Friday and last through almost the entire day. It's been a while since we've faced wintry weather so let this be a reminder that even during these warming months, big wintry storms can still cause havoc here in the Upper Midwest. Roads could become slick through the Friday morning commute as a strong cold front passes over us. Rain from Thursday will transition over to a wintry mix, even possible snow, through the day. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will start in the 40s before dropping into the 30s through the daytime hours as northwestern winds return. By Friday evening, activity will wane and Saturday welcomes back recovering temps and sunshine. By next week, we could be feeling the 70s once again!