Clear
BREAKING NEWS A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: When will rain become a mix?

Rain returns to the area starting Thursday night. A cold front brings back a threat for a mix.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 6:47 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 6:47 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 4 Images

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for several of us starting early morning Friday and last through almost the entire day. It's been a while since we've faced wintry weather so let this be a reminder that even during these warming months, big wintry storms can still cause havoc here in the Upper Midwest. Roads could become slick through the Friday morning commute as a strong cold front passes over us. Rain from Thursday will transition over to a wintry mix, even possible snow, through the day. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will start in the 40s before dropping into the 30s through the daytime hours as northwestern winds return. By Friday evening, activity will wane and Saturday welcomes back recovering temps and sunshine. By next week, we could be feeling the 70s once again!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 34°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organizations host webinar about available resources

Image

Training your dog with virtual classes

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: When will rain become a mix?

Image

Remembering the journey, not the destination

Image

How germs work, and viruses spread

Image

Dr. McDonough Talks Vitamin D

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/1

Image

Farmers hurt by coronavirus

Image

Dr. McDonough on protective masks

Community Events