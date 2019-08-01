Clear
StormTeam 3: When does Fall officially begin?

When does fall actually begin in the Northern Hemisphere? There's more than one answer!

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 5:05 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

On Wednesday I posted a graphic on social media that stirred up a bit of a debate among friends. The fact in question; When does Fall officially begin in the Northern Hemisphere? Believe it or not, there's actually 2 answers to the question! On our calendars, we'll all see that "Fall Begins" on September 23rd, but for some the fall season officially kicks off 22 days prior on September 1st! Here's where things get tricky... September 1st is the beginning of Meteorological Fall where September 23rd is the beginning of Astronomical Fall for this year. Astronomical Fall can change dates (and times) depending on the year because it's defined by the Earth's tilt and the sun's alignment over the equator - also what determines the time and date of the solstices and equinoxes. Equinoxes mark when the sun passes directly above the equator and in the Northern Hemisphere the autumnal equinox falls on or around September 22nd. Because of the varying dates and times of the equinoxes and solstices through the year, meteorological seasons were a must in order to compare and contrast climate statistics for a particular season.

Climate/weather scientists break down the seasons in groups of 3 months. For example, Fall goes from September 1st to December 1st. These dates are arguably more tied to of civil calendar having less variation in season length and season start -- much easier for all of us to calculate!

So whether your jot down Fall as 53 or 31 days away, you'd be right! Regardless, it's clear Fall isn't too far behind considering the NFL Preseason kicks off today, August 1st!  

