StormTeam 3: Why will temperatures fall so quickly today?

Temperatures are set to fall rapidly today (alongside some stronger winds flowing in from the northwest).

With temps starting near 50 degrees this early morning, you might be curious to know why we're set to take such a big temp hit when we should be warming up as per usual. The answer lies in the upper atmosphere and the fronts associated with the low-pressure system storming in from the southwest and bringing us the soggy Thursday start.

When we mention the "warm sector" of a system what we're referring to is the space behind (and a bit ahead of) the associated warm front.

This warm sector is usually associated with rainfall versus snow during transition periods because temps jump above the freezing point within the sector. Behind the warm front exists a strong cold front which brings with it colder air. We call this the "cool sector". This sector will be responsible for plummeting our temperatures quickly and could turn our rainy weather into more of a mix/snow.

In a general setting, you can usually find rain to the southeast and northeast of the center of a low with snow found on the northwest and southwest sides.