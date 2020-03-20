StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Colder air continues to move into the area from the north. With temperatures set to fall through the early morning hours, plan on slush and potential ice hazards through the morning commute. Temperatures will be falling into the middle 20s by the late morning, well below the freezing point, and keeping things iffy when it comes to road conditions. To add to the hazardous travel, winds will be picking up from the north. Gusts may reach up to 40 mph in some areas. Northern winds will keep us much cooler today but warm-weather fans don't fret! Temps begin to recover coming into the weekend. By next week, 50s will be back on the board.