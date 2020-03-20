Clear
StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

warmer weather is on the way

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 7:05 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Colder air continues to move into the area from the north. With temperatures set to fall through the early morning hours, plan on slush and potential ice hazards through the morning commute. Temperatures will be falling into the middle 20s by the late morning, well below the freezing point, and keeping things iffy when it comes to road conditions. To add to the hazardous travel, winds will be picking up from the north. Gusts may reach up to 40 mph in some areas. Northern winds will keep us much cooler today but warm-weather fans don't fret! Temps begin to recover coming into the weekend. By next week, 50s will be back on the board.

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

