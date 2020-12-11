StormTeam 3: What are our chances of a White Christmas?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas this year? You're certainly not alone! Our chances of a white Christmas around here are statistically higher than many other parts of the United States. Climatologically speaking, our area has a 60% to 75% chance of seeing snow on Christmas Day, but that still leaves a chance that there will not be any snow. It all really comes down to how the weather pattern sets up during the week before Christmas. Right now, it looks like we'll see a few systems moving through the Midwest leading up to Christmas, but the big question is whether one of those systems will bring snow to our area, or miss us to the north or south. As the days go by with no snow, our chances go down, especially considering the overall trend is for above normal temperatures through the end of the month. Aside from all that, it really only takes one storm to move through and give us a white Christmas. Just keep an eye on the forecast as Christmas Day draws closer.