StormTeam 3: What Is A Cap?

Since Thursday you have probably heard us use the phrases "atmospheric capping", "cap" or even "lid" to describe the forecast on Saturday. Even though we all know what what a "lid" is for other purposes such as a cup, what does it mean in meteorology and why is it so important in the development of thunderstorms?

When forecasting thunderstorms, we need three simple ingredients: an unstable air mass, a lifting mechanism and moisture. A lifting mechanism such as frontal boundary (cold front, warm front) will help to nudge the rising air to help the atmosphere continue becoming unstable.

For storm development, we need the air above the warm surface to be cooler than that at the surface. This allows the warm air to rise, expand and cool. As the warm air cools, this allows for moisture to develop, creating water vapor that soon become water droplets that continue to fall and then rise again. These are known of as convection cells. The question is, what happens when the air above the surface is not cool? What if it's warm?

To explain this process we can look at it from the perspective of boiling water in a pot. When you boil water, we can see the warm air rising from the pot as the heat enters the cooler air above, generating the water vapor (steam). Now, if you put a lid on that pot, thus simulating the warm and dry conditions above the surface, the warm air has no place to go but cycle within the confined space that is trapped in. The air has no way to ascend. Once you remove the lid, the warm air will once again rise. This is the exact same way our atmosphere works with a "cap" in place. With the "cap" or "lid" in place, the warm air at the surface has a hard time ascending higher into the atmosphere, thus inhibiting thunderstorm development.

On Saturday, our atmosphere across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota was prime for thunderstorm development, and with the passing of the cold front in the afternoon, our lifting mechanism was also available for additional storm development support. However, a layer of dry and warm air sat above the already warm surface below, trapping the ascent of any warm air. As a result, we have remained quiet all day. If the lid was removed, we would have seen thunderstorm development across the region.

Now while this process is not this simple, other factors do play a role, it is a key component in whether or not we see strong spring and summertime thunderstorms develop across the Midwest.