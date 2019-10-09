StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?

It's no secret - a BIG cool down is heading on in for us and the majority of the country. Along with the winter-like chill, a powerful winter storm will be causing headaches for our friends to the west and northwest. It's safe to say that we won't be experiencing the worst of the winter blast, but we'll still be dealing with a fair amount of precipitation and chilly temps. Starting Wednesday night, clouds will continue building back in with rain on the horizon. Scattered showers look to move through starting just before midnight. On and off activity will be a big headliner through Thursday with more rainfall expected on Friday. As the low pressure system moves eastward it'll be bringing with it a strong cold front. This front will pass Friday, keeping temps VERY cool for this time of the year. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s, plummeting near freezing both Friday and Saturday nights. With rain expected to last into Friday night, plus lows near 32°, we do see a chance for some flakes. A wintry mix is the most we can really hope for, but if you're a fan of the snowy season then let this be a good sign! Winter is closer than we think.