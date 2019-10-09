Clear

StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?

A powerful winter storm is heading into the Upper Midwest - our snow chances look slim, but rain is expected to have more of an impact

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 4 Images

It's no secret - a BIG cool down is heading on in for us and the majority of the country. Along with the winter-like chill, a powerful winter storm will be causing headaches for our friends to the west and northwest. It's safe to say that we won't be experiencing the worst of the winter blast, but we'll still be dealing with a fair amount of precipitation and chilly temps. Starting Wednesday night, clouds will continue building back in with rain on the horizon. Scattered showers look to move through starting just before midnight. On and off activity will be a big headliner through Thursday with more rainfall expected on Friday. As the low pressure system moves eastward it'll be bringing with it a strong cold front. This front will pass Friday, keeping temps VERY cool for this time of the year. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s, plummeting near freezing both Friday and Saturday nights. With rain expected to last into Friday night, plus lows near 32°, we do see a chance for some flakes. A wintry mix is the most we can really hope for, but if you're a fan of the snowy season then let this be a good sign! Winter is closer than we think. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin students prepare for Phesant Opener

Image

Preparing for Winter roads

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?

Image

Stewartville sweeps Kasson-Mantorville

Image

Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees

Image

Continuing coverage: "Save the Track"

Image

Bringing "Harry Potter" to the classroom

Image

Checking in on harvest

Community Events