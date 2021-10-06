StormTeam 3: We've got dry and mild weather in store this weekend!

The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be quite mild. High temperatures are forecast to be in the middle to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday, which is about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Although there is a very slight chance for rain, most of us will remain dry as the bulk of the rain passes to our north. A better chance of rain arrives on Monday to kick off the workweek.
Highs will be 10-15 degrees above average this weekend.
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 6:05 PM
