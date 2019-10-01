Clear
StormTeam 3: Wet weather lasts until late Wednesday

Another inch or two of rain is possible

Oct 1, 2019
Chris Nelson

Flash Flood Watch remains in play until Wednesday morning. We could see three more waves of rain before all said and done: lingering rain showers the rest of Tuesday, more into the overnight and early Wednesday, and once again into Wednesday late. The heaviest rainfall will take place in north Iowa and east with an additional 1"-2", at least. Highs with the rain will stay in the 50s for highs and lows into Thursday. As the low clears and heads east, temperatures won't budge much for highs and lows will fall into the upper 30s by Friday morning. Watch for frost possibilities north of the viewing area. After a batch of showers on Saturday, it looks dry again for the end of the weekend and into next week. Daytime temperatures will be fall-like around 60.

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
We're tracking several rounds of showers and storms through Tuesday
