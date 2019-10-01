StormTeam 3: Wet weather lasts until late Wednesday

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Flash Flood Watch remains in play until Wednesday morning. We could see three more waves of rain before all said and done: lingering rain showers the rest of Tuesday, more into the overnight and early Wednesday, and once again into Wednesday late. The heaviest rainfall will take place in north Iowa and east with an additional 1"-2", at least. Highs with the rain will stay in the 50s for highs and lows into Thursday. As the low clears and heads east, temperatures won't budge much for highs and lows will fall into the upper 30s by Friday morning. Watch for frost possibilities north of the viewing area. After a batch of showers on Saturday, it looks dry again for the end of the weekend and into next week. Daytime temperatures will be fall-like around 60.
