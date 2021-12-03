StormTeam 3: We're missing out of the snow this weekend!

A storm system building into the region for the weekend will spread snow across North Dakota, Northern Minnesota, and into the Great Lakes region. We're going to miss out on the snow with this one, as parts of northern Minnesota could pick up over 10" of accumulation, especially on the North Shore of Lake Superior. It's possible that we'll see some flurries or light snow showers Sunday night, but no impacts are expected. While we're missing out of the snow, we will be getting the wind and the cold late Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for highs, and overnight lows may dip into the single digits by Tuesday morning.