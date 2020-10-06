StormTeam 3: Well above average temps for Tuesday

Welcome to the part of the year where you will heat your car in the morning, and air condition it in the afternoon.

Temps Tuesday afternoon will reach into the mid 70s amid sunny skies and winds out of the west at 10-15mph. Fantastic weather to get outside for, especially this time of year when the average high temps are in the low 60s.

Relatively high pressure holds on through the week and the weekend, where skies will remain mostly sunny and temps will remain above normal. Friday has a forecast high temp of, get this, 82 degrees!