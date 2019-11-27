Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Weekend weather maker means more rain and snow

Large storm brings all kinds of weather this weekend

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Here we thought the precipitation was over after the snowfall that fell last night and this morning - it's not! Get ready for a upper-level low pressure system which will drive into the region by Friday into this weekend.  At times we'll see rain, and other times there could be winter elements to this.  The good news is it appears we'll be in the warmer sector of the storm, and that will lower the snowfall totals.  Temperatures will rise above freezing during the day and around freezing at night, and it could make for a sloppy travel if you're out and about on Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.  Watch for updates!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shoveling Snow

Image

Windy Weather Causing Travel Trouble

Image

Little Free Pantries providing food for neighbors in need

Image

Plow Ride Along

Image

Looking at winds picking up Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Community Events