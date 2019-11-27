Photo Gallery 3 Images
Here we thought the precipitation was over after the snowfall that fell last night and this morning - it's not! Get ready for a upper-level low pressure system which will drive into the region by Friday into this weekend. At times we'll see rain, and other times there could be winter elements to this. The good news is it appears we'll be in the warmer sector of the storm, and that will lower the snowfall totals. Temperatures will rise above freezing during the day and around freezing at night, and it could make for a sloppy travel if you're out and about on Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday. Watch for updates!
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Weekend weather maker means more rain and snow
- Stormteam 3: Dry and cool this weekend, rain coming Monday
- StormTeam 3: Rain chances return for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Sun and rain for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain
- StormTeam 3: Rain returning Saturday
- StormTeam 3: Mild weekend ahead
- Chances of snow and rain for the weekend worrying homeowners
- StormTeam 3: Dusting of snow possible Friday
- StormTeam 3: Light snow develops on Wednesday
Scroll for more content...