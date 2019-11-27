StormTeam 3: Weekend weather maker means more rain and snow

Here we thought the precipitation was over after the snowfall that fell last night and this morning - it's not! Get ready for a upper-level low pressure system which will drive into the region by Friday into this weekend. At times we'll see rain, and other times there could be winter elements to this. The good news is it appears we'll be in the warmer sector of the storm, and that will lower the snowfall totals. Temperatures will rise above freezing during the day and around freezing at night, and it could make for a sloppy travel if you're out and about on Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday. Watch for updates!