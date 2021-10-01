StormTeam 3: Weekend not a total washout, but expect some scattered showers

Heading into the weekend, we'll see some showers around, but don't worry, it won't be a total washout. Many of us will stay dry through the weekend but don't be surprised if you get caught by some rain showers. We'll also see some cooler conditions as highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Should make for nice conditions for a hike!
Scattered showers will be around through part of the weekend.
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 6:22 PM
