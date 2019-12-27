Clear

StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?

A mix of wintry weather is heading in for the busy travel weekend.

Posted By: Sara Knox

Clouds will return from the southwest starting late this Friday, ahead of a potent wintry system that's looking to heavily impact our weekend. Starting early Saturday morning, precipitation will begin to fall in the form of a wintry mix.

Thin icing on outdoor surfaces will be possible during this time. The wintry mixture quickly becomes rain as temperatures jump back into the lower 40s on Saturday.

The rain threat will continue into Sunday morning. Some areas could see up to 2" of new rainfall from this system. There will be a lull in precipitation during the later hours of Sunday before a threat for scattered snow moves in for Monday morning into the early afternoon. As of now, the snow is looking to have more of an impact on southern Minnesota. Temperatures will rise back into the middle 30s to start off the new year.

