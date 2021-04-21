Clear

StormTeam 3: Wednesday similar to Tuesday, Thursday much warmer

Winds begin to shift out of the south Thursday as high pressure moves in.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 7:52 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 9:24 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 1 Images

WEDNESDAY: MORE OF THE SAME, SLIGHTLY WARMER

Wednesday is pretty much a carbon copy of Tuesday, but a tad warmer with highs in the mid 40s. A mix of sun and clouds with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Another chance of light afternoon precip will be likely, but some if it will not reach the ground. Winds out of the NW 5-15mph.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND WARMER

Winds begin to shift out of the south Thursday as high pressure moves in. This means a much warmer and sunny day is ahead, with clear skies and high temps around 60 degrees, but it won't last that long as a cold front quickly moves in for Friday.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

A cold front swings through the area quickly either late Thursday or during the course of Friday and will bring high temps back down into the low 50s. Scattered rain showers will be possible early on, the rest of the day looks to be mostly cloudy. Rain accumulation will not be tall that significant.

THE WEEKEND: MILD, MIX OF SUN, CHANCE FOR RAIN

Saturday and Sunday both look to be a mix of sun and clouds with sporadic low chances for some rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows dip back around freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning right before a major warm up. A better chance for some rian showers late Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: MUCH WARMER

A strong ridge in the upper atmosphere (jet stream) will allow plenty of warm moist air to billow into the Midwest Monday and Tuesday, when high temps are set to be near 70 degrees give or take a bit. Thunderstorms are likely to take hold sometime Tuesday or Wednesday when another cold front could move in.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 558850

Reported Deaths: 7109
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1163921683
Ramsey48174858
Dakota42802422
Anoka38846419
Washington25133274
Stearns21146219
St. Louis16908298
Scott16122117
Wright14909127
Olmsted1279397
Sherburne1069180
Carver989945
Clay786090
Rice7672102
Blue Earth701040
Kandiyohi630081
Crow Wing621686
Chisago553050
Otter Tail546173
Benton535197
Mower451932
Goodhue446372
Douglas444771
Winona439249
Nobles401248
McLeod396855
Morrison396859
Isanti381559
Itasca377453
Beltrami374557
Polk366667
Steele364714
Becker357148
Lyon349248
Carlton330852
Freeborn328729
Pine313021
Nicollet309042
Brown294939
Mille Lacs284750
Le Sueur272222
Todd269430
Cass251026
Meeker238637
Waseca231921
Martin214229
Wabasha19993
Roseau198119
Hubbard173641
Renville172843
Dodge17203
Redwood166635
Houston162614
Cottonwood157921
Fillmore15189
Pennington151219
Chippewa146837
Wadena145121
Faribault144519
Sibley136810
Kanabec133122
Aitkin129336
Watonwan12599
Rock123219
Jackson117710
Yellow Medicine111119
Pipestone110126
Pope10336
Murray10299
Swift100118
Marshall85617
Stevens82510
Lake78419
Clearwater78114
Koochiching77613
Wilkin77112
Lac qui Parle73722
Big Stone5704
Lincoln5612
Grant5528
Norman5229
Mahnomen5118
Unassigned49478
Kittson46822
Red Lake3877
Traverse3605
Lake of the Woods3073
Cook1460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358814

Reported Deaths: 5833
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56152607
Linn20365330
Scott19192235
Black Hawk15580306
Woodbury14931221
Johnson1411281
Dubuque13182203
Dallas1092096
Pottawattamie10784162
Story1034047
Warren557786
Clinton540291
Cerro Gordo524186
Webster508591
Sioux507373
Marshall477275
Muscatine462397
Des Moines442265
Wapello4254120
Buena Vista421940
Jasper407770
Plymouth398379
Lee368655
Marion355275
Jones293355
Henry286637
Bremer279860
Carroll279852
Crawford262440
Boone259433
Benton250955
Washington248950
Dickinson242943
Mahaska225350
Jackson218642
Kossuth213663
Clay212025
Tama206871
Delaware203639
Winneshiek194833
Page190621
Buchanan188931
Cedar184823
Fayette183241
Wright180635
Hardin180542
Hamilton178349
Harrison176673
Clayton167355
Butler162634
Mills158820
Cherokee157438
Floyd155842
Lyon155141
Madison154619
Poweshiek153033
Allamakee149251
Iowa145924
Hancock143834
Winnebago136531
Grundy135432
Cass135054
Calhoun133411
Jefferson130935
Emmet129440
Shelby128837
Sac127819
Louisa127349
Appanoose126747
Mitchell125341
Union123232
Chickasaw122615
Humboldt118426
Guthrie118129
Franklin113121
Palo Alto111122
Howard102922
Montgomery100837
Unassigned10060
Clarke98424
Keokuk94831
Monroe94228
Ida89633
Adair84832
Pocahontas83821
Monona81430
Davis79924
Greene76710
Osceola76316
Lucas75023
Worth7128
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5919
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53624
Wayne52123
Audubon4959
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunshine returns by Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Image

Walk a Block

Image

Cleaning up Chester Woods

Image

Little Thistle collecting donations

Community Events