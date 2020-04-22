StormTeam 3: Wednesday Warm-Up

Wednesday is still on track to becoming the warmest day of 2020 so far. Temps will soar into the 70s with some making it into the mid 70s by the late afternoon. A perfect golf day as many area golf courses are reopening. Clouds will bubble up and pass through; some could come with a few pop-up showers or storms but the chances remain low. Tonight, lows will fall into the lower 40s as cooler air begins to arrive for Thursday. That being said, highs for Thursday will still top off right where they should during this time of the year (low 60s), but temps continue to fall coming into what's looking to be a bit of a soggy Friday. Scattered rain chances return for Friday as high temps finish off in the mid 50s.