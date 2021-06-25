StormTeam 3: We didn't see rain Thursday, but that changes this weekend

Yeah we know, we didn't get rain Thursday, and most of Friday will be dry. Oof. Hopefully central Iowa and other parts of the drought-stricken Midwest can enjoy the rain we did not receive.

But our bad luck runs out soon, as rain chances return tonight and for tomorrow out of the southwest.

A convoluted weather system to our south in N. Missouri is sparking off flash flooding and thunderstorms Friday morning, and this mess of a system moves back north into our area in a more organized fashion late today.

Most of Friday will be partly cloudy with again hot and humid conditions with temps topping out in the mid 80s.

By 6pm, a warm front is approaching north Iowa from the south. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible after this time, with chances increasing to a more scattered mode of showers overnight and even spreading a bit into Southern Minnesota.

The center of this system passes through our area Saturday with isolated to scattered thunderstorms and showers through most of the day. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with cooler temps in the low 70s but also still humid conditions.

Isolated storm chances remain through Sunday as temps warm to 80 degrees and humidity sticks around. And it doesn't end there. The weather looks to remain similar to this - warm, humid, occasionally stormy - through at least the middle of next week. So hopefully we can make the most of this wet pattern before dry weather likely takes over again to start July.