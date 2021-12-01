StormTeam 3: Way above average temps to start December keep snow away for now

Highs for the first day of December will be in the mid 50s! With sunshine to start the day but clouds gradually building in. A great day to hang up Christmas lights!

There will be a few more chances for early morning showers both Thursday and Friday, but these are likely to be closer to around 1-2am. Both days will see highs temps again above average for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s.

These morning rain chances for us are actually associated with a train of disturbances out of western Canada, each one bringing snow just to our north and east in places like Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. This train of disturbances continues into the weekend and next week, so if we want our brief rain chances to be snow instead, it has to get cooler. It will.

High temps this weekend will generally be in the 30s. Another system sometime Sunday will bring snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin, but may hold just north of our area. Be aware of this if you are going to the Twin Cities Sunday.

Temps continue to drop into the 20s by next week. With temps these cold and more wintry disturbances from Canada still likely, it's quite likely that this is when we see snow. Eyes right now are on Tuesday.