StormTeam 3: Watching thunderstorms and severe potential Thursday

Its off to a cold start Tuesday morning, but it won't be cool for much longer.

Winds out of the south slowly bump our temps up into the 70s Tuesday, the 80s on Wednesday, and the 80s with plenty of humidity in Thursday. And by humid, I mean very humid with dew points in the 70s.

This combination of heat and humidity will fuel thunderstorms across the area Thursday as a cold front nears. Severe weather will be possible with wind, hail, and flash flooding the main threats.

The storm prediction center has issued a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for nearly our entire area Thursday. Strong storms could strike at any point of the day as of now, but would be be a wind threat if they occur during the night.

More thunderstorms on tap for Friday with a lower severe threat. There are some off chances of rain this weekend.