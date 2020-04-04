Clear
StormTeam 3: Watching for severe weather on Tuesday

The ingredients will be there, but will storms spark?

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 8:29 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

While the weekend is treating us kindly, the early half of the week may bring with it some more intense weather.

Southerly winds will move in overnight Saturday and begin bringing us warmer and more humid conditions across the area. Temps Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s, Monday in the low 60s, and Tuesday will reach into the low 70s! 

With increasing heat and moisture comes increasing energy, of which there will be plenty of Tuesday afternoon and evening when storms could *possibly* develop. Here is the situation...

All the basic ingredients for severe weather will be in place. Warm air, high humidity, and strong wind sheer. These combine to make a potentially very unstable environment.

But, it is not for sure if storms will actually be able to ignite. Warm stable air just above the surface will act like a lid on a pot, potentially trapping all the energy at the surface from the strong and cool air in the upper atmosphere that is necessary. However, if anything can bust through, it could quickly turn messy. 

Potential threats right now include large hail and strong winds. Can't rule out other threats like heavy rain and an isolated tornado. 

We will be watching Tuesday evening over the coming days as more data pours in. 

Lovely weekend ahead
