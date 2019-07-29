StormTeam 3: Watch for meteor showers tonight

Not one, but two meteor showers will peak on the night of Monday, July 29, into the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 30: The southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids. This will be the first time since the Eta Aquarids in early May that meteors have rained down from the heavens.

A combination of 20 to 25 meteors will be visible per hour, as long as clouds do not interfere with viewing conditions.

The best time for viewing the shower is after midnight and before dawn wherever you are in the world, according to EarthSky. Meteor showers are celestial events in which several meteors can be seen in the night sky appearing to originate from a single point.