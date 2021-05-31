StormTeam 3: Warming up through the first week of June!

As we head into the month of June, warmer weather is in the forecast to kick off the first week of the month. Expect a fair amount of sunshine, with highs in the 70s and 80s. It's possible that we may see some lower 90s out there over the weekend. You will also notice the humidity a bit over the weekend as the dew points rise into the middle to upper 60s. We'll keep that humidity around into next week.
Tracking sunshine and warmer conditions to kick off the first week of June!
Posted: May 31, 2021 6:39 PM
