StormTeam 3: Warming up into the weekend!

After a rather chilly couple of days, we're looking at a nice warm-up heading into the first weekend of November. Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday, which is about 10-15 degrees above average. The mild weather appears to continue into early next week, but colder weather will likely return later next week.
We've got some mild weather on the way.
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 6:32 PM
