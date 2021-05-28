Memorial Day is shaping up to be rather nice, especially after our recent rain and cooler weather. Tracking a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs into the lower 70s. There is a slight chance for a rain shower, but more of the area will remain dry.
Tracking some sunshine and warmer temperatures for Memorial Day
Posted: May 28, 2021 6:02 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Warming up for Memorial Day on Monday
- StormTeam 3: Memorial Day's severe weather threat
- StormTeam 3: Cooler next few days before warm weekend
- Celebrating Memorial Day indoors
- QUIZ: Memorial Day Trivia
- QUIZ: Memorial Day Trivia
- StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up
- StormTeam 3: Warming Up Through The Weekend!
- StormTeam 3: Warming Up Into Easter Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Winter weather throughout the day Monday
Scroll for more content...