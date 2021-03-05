StormTeam 3: Warming Up Through The Weekend!

Mild air returns to the area on Saturday, and even warmer conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday. Most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will see high temperatures reaching the lower 60s by Monday.
Temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend.
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 5:51 PM
