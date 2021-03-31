StormTeam 3: Warming Up Into Easter Weekend

After some rather chilly, winter-like conditions on Wednesday, we'll begin to warm up as we head towards the weekend. Highs will be back in the 40s on Thursday, 50s on Friday, and eventually into the 70s over the weekend. We'll also see a fair amount of sunshine each day, but it will be a tad windy on Friday and Sunday.
Warmer conditions arrive heading into the weekend!
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 4:22 PM
