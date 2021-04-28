Tracking a nice warm-up as we kick off the month of May this weekend. Breezy southwesterly winds will help usher in warmer conditions on Saturday, and highs are expected to top out in the 80s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Enjoy the warmth this weekend, as we're tracking cooler and wet weather for next week.
Tracking a nice warm-up as we kick off the month of May this weekend.
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2021 7:04 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Warming Up Through The Weekend!
- StormTeam 3: Warming Up Into Easter Weekend
- StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns
- StormTeam 3: A windy Thursday before a warm weekend
- StormTeam 3: Cooler next few days before warm weekend
- StormTeam 3: Warming Up For The First Weekend Of May!
- StormTeam 3: Cold this morning, warming for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Warm and dry weekend; rain returns next week
- StormTeam 3: Expect a warm and stormy holiday weekend
- StormTeam 3: A cool weekend then warm next week
Scroll for more content...