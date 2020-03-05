StormTeam 3: Warmest temps in five months, records just out of reach

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Strong high pressure and tracking a warm front this weekend will aid in the warmest temperatures since October. Sunshine is expected with windy conditions and temps in the 50s on Saturday. Temps will be warmer on Sunday as 60s pivot into the Midwest. Cold front will bring rain in by Monday.
