StormTeam 3: Warmest day compared to the average in almost a month

A weak cold front pushing through the area to end the work week. The only minor detail to watch with the front is the amount of cloud cover, not the precipitation. Expect at times to have clouds through Friday night, and temperatures will remain more mild with temps staying near 40 during the day, then dropping into the 20s overnight. The next storm system cruises in this weekend with chances of a wintry mix by Saturday night and Sunday. Very light precipitation is possible - the only issue is there could be a mix of snow, rain, and/or sleet. Roads may become slick by Sunday morning before warming up. The other story is the warmer temperatures returning for the near future. Highs will run from the upper 30s to lower 40s through the end of next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tomorrow: Breezy, AM Fog, and cloudy
Highs: Low 40s
Winds: SE 10-20
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, wintry mix
Lows: Low 30s
Winds: SSE 10-20
