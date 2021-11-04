StormTeam 3: Warmer weather on the way for the weekend!

We've got a nice warm-up in store heading into the weekend! Strong southerly winds on Friday will help bring in warmer air from the south and west, and highs will reach the middle 50s. Even warmer weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday as highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. That's about 15-20 degrees above average for this time in November. There will also be a fair amount of sunshine around both days, so a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Temperatures will be running 15-20 degrees above average.
Posted: Nov 4, 2021 5:56 PM
