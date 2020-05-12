StormTeam 3: Warmer weather comes with rain chances

As we know, temperatures will be rising later this week which means Tuesday morning is most likely the last time we'll be facing a Freeze Warning for a while. Plants will be able to return to the outdoors and soak up a little sunshine before the clouds, rain, and even storm chances return. Our chances for rain increase alongside our rising temps. Starting Wednesday morning, scattered shower chances return with mostly cloudy skies. Through Wednesday, we see a chance for an isolated storm or two. Chances for scattered rain begin to steadily decrease for Thursday, even more so on Friday, but the chances for rain remain into the weekend. When it comes to temps, there's nothing to worry about there! Highs will pop back into the 70s in Thursday and looks to stay there into the next work week.