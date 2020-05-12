Clear
StormTeam 3: Warmer weather comes with rain chances

Our midweek warm-up comes with rain chances

Posted: May 12, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 1 Images

As we know, temperatures will be rising later this week which means Tuesday morning is most likely the last time we'll be facing a Freeze Warning for a while. Plants will be able to return to the outdoors and soak up a little sunshine before the clouds, rain, and even storm chances return. Our chances for rain increase alongside our rising temps. Starting Wednesday morning, scattered shower chances return with mostly cloudy skies. Through Wednesday, we see a chance for an isolated storm or two. Chances for scattered rain begin to steadily decrease for Thursday, even more so on Friday, but the chances for rain remain into the weekend. When it comes to temps, there's nothing to worry about there! Highs will pop back into the 70s in Thursday and looks to stay there into the next work week.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and warmer air return for later this week
KIMT Radar
