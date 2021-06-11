StormTeam 3: Warmer than normal temperatures to continue through the next 6-10 days.

The weather pattern that has been allowing for the sunny, dry, and hot conditions isn't expected to break down much through the extended forecast. While temperatures won't be quite as hot throughout the next 10 days, they will remain above normal. Our average high this time of year is in the upper 70s, and we'll likely continue with highs in the 80s to lower 90s for the next 7 days. It does appear like there may be some changes later in June, which may lead to cooler conditions, and perhaps more opportunities for some much-needed rainfall.