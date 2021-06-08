StormTeam 3: Warmer than normal temperatures expected through the weekend

We've got more sunshine and heat in the forecast! Aside from a chance for thunderstorms on Friday, the next five days will feature sunshine and highs in the 80s to lower 90s. These temperatures are running 10-15 degrees above average. We'll likely see more of the same heading into next week.
Sunshine and warm weather is expected to continue over the next several days.
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 9:30 PM
