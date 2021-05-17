StormTeam 3: Warmer-than-normal temperatures expected through the extended forecast

Over the next several days, we'll see strong southerly upper level flow, which will mean warm conditions, but also increased moisture. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s, and that increased moisture will make it feel a bit more humid going into the weekend. There will also be increased chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend into next week.
Tracking above normal temperatures over the next several days!
Posted: May 17, 2021 7:44 PM
Updated: May 17, 2021 8:14 PM
