StormTeam 3: Warmer temps this week

Temps could run toward 40 this week

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 3:22 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

High pressure is in for today and tomorrow bringing in cold air, but sky that will remain clear. This will keep the temperatures chilly overnight tonight and into Tuesday; wind chills may fall between -10 to -20 degrees, and even lows may fall below zero. Quiet weather is expected until Wednesday before warm air streams into the region and allowing a storm system to move back in. The temperatures will climb quicker above freezing into the 30s and precipitation will be likely. Cloudy conditions are in, then a wintry mix is possible. There appears to be the chance for a few inches of snowfall, freezing drizzle/drizzle, and sleet from Wednesday through Friday. The precipitation is possible on and off during this time, so expect there to be impacts. Weather calms down by the weekend as highs will remain mild for Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Near 0
Winds: S 7-15 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low 20s
Winds: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds
Lows: Mid Teens
Winds: S 10-20

