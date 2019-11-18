StormTeam 3: Warmer temps this week

Clear

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Active weather pattern is expected this week with several disturbances which could usher in the threat of rain and winter weather. The first round of precipitation will be rain as temperatures stay mild in the low to mid 30s overnight tonight, and the precipitation ending early Tuesday morning. A warm front continues to move in early this week tracking warmer temps in the 40s and lower 50s into Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmest of day. Developing low pressure on Wednesday and Thursday will keep us in the warm sector of this system, and this will mean mainly rain; however, on the backside of the storm system on Thursday could drop a wintry mix. Temperatures may cool a bit later this week, but numbers will stay around average with temps near 40.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing
Lows: Low 30s
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Early showers, then partly sunny
Highs: Mid & upper 40s
Winds: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 30s
Winds: NW 5-10

