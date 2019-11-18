Photo Gallery 1 Images
Active weather pattern is expected this week with several disturbances which could usher in the threat of rain and winter weather. The first round of precipitation will be rain as temperatures stay mild in the low to mid 30s overnight tonight, and the precipitation ending early Tuesday morning. A warm front continues to move in early this week tracking warmer temps in the 40s and lower 50s into Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmest of day. Developing low pressure on Wednesday and Thursday will keep us in the warm sector of this system, and this will mean mainly rain; however, on the backside of the storm system on Thursday could drop a wintry mix. Temperatures may cool a bit later this week, but numbers will stay around average with temps near 40.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing
Lows: Low 30s
Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Early showers, then partly sunny
Highs: Mid & upper 40s
Winds: NW 8-18
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 30s
Winds: NW 5-10
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Warmer temps this week
- Do warmer temps lead you to speed?
- StormTeam 3: Tracking increasing winds, cooling temps
- StormTeam 3: Warmer air is coming up
- StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge
- StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives
- StormTeam 3: Temps Steadily Rising and Storm Chances Returning
- StormTeam 3: Summer temps coming back to start August
- StormTeam 3: Freeze Warning issued as temps plummet
- StormTeam 3: Temps will be on the rise the rest of the week