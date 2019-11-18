StormTeam 3: Warmer temps this week

Active weather pattern is expected this week with several disturbances which could usher in the threat of rain and winter weather. The first round of precipitation will be rain as temperatures stay mild in the low to mid 30s overnight tonight, and the precipitation ending early Tuesday morning. A warm front continues to move in early this week tracking warmer temps in the 40s and lower 50s into Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmest of day. Developing low pressure on Wednesday and Thursday will keep us in the warm sector of this system, and this will mean mainly rain; however, on the backside of the storm system on Thursday could drop a wintry mix. Temperatures may cool a bit later this week, but numbers will stay around average with temps near 40.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing

Lows: Low 30s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Early showers, then partly sunny

Highs: Mid & upper 40s

Winds: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy

Lows: Low 30s

Winds: NW 5-10