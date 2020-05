Dry but a generally mostly cloudy day for the area will give way to periods of rain with a few thunderstorms from later Friday into Monday. It won't be a complete washout, but having a umbrella handy might be a good idea. Temperatures will be close to the late May normals, with Sunday having the best chances for topping 80 degrees. Sunday gives the area the best chance for showers and storms around a cold front; some storms may turn strong. We'll monitor closely!