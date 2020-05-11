StormTeam 3: Warmer temps back in the forecast

It was only a matter of time before temperatures went back on the rise, but the sooner the better! It's been pretty chilly here the last several days with highs climbing into the 50s, some 60s, and all below the seasonal norm. Thankfully, I'm tracking the return of much warmer air by the end of this week! 60s will return on Wednesday, alongside a chance for scattered showers and storms. The 70s, above average temps, will make a big come back starting Thursday, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday! Yes, isolated to scattered rain chances will linger with the warmth but we'll take it!