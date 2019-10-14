Clear

StormTeam 3: Warmer air is coming up

60s return later this week

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The pesky closed low finally is tracking east with the clouds and cooler air. Expect a nice rest of Monday with another wave moving in and ushering in a chance for spotty showers on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs remain below average for a chunk of this week as another cloudy day is in the forecast on Wednesday. Much better news is on the way for the end of the week as ridging takes place by Thursday into the weekend. Temperatures in the afternoon will go above average into 50s and 60s. Quiet and breezy conditions are back on Friday and Saturday as this will be the warmest of the air in the low to mid 60s. Increasing moisture and cooler temperatures by early next week with shots of showers.

Temperatures have been below average so far this month in October.  

Warmer weather is set to return this week
