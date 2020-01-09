Clear
StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday

The temps have gone up for today but that doesn't mean the wintry threats have left us

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 6:23 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Temperatures have risen overnight leading to a much warmer morning than Wednesday's, but that doesn't mean we're free of any wintry threats. Light freezing drizzle will be possible through the morning, alongside a chance for sleet. The real threat will be the strong winds we'll be facing as the sun rises. Winds will gust around 25-30 mph during the morning hours, pushing down warming temperatures and making things feel much chillier outside. Winds will begin to subside coming into the afternoon and evening, but 20 mph gusts will still be possible. The threat for rain becomes more prevalent during the afternoon hours as highs climb into the low 40s. A passing cold front currently located to the northwest will follow in tonight, cooling us for the rest of the week. Temps will tumble back into the low 20s on Friday, upper teens on Saturday. Snow chances return to the forecast Friday night into Saturday, then back again Sunday night.

