StormTeam 3: Warmer weather still on the way

Don't worry! Everything is still on track when it comes to our mid-month warm up!

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 6:26 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 6:32 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Here is comes! A lot of us have been waiting for the big warm-up we've been tracking since last week! Sunny skies will return Thursday and although temperatures will still hover just below the seasonal norm, we'll be nearly 10 degrees warmer than our highest point on Wednesday.

Coming into Friday, a few more clouds will build back in during the overnight making for partly sunny skies - but this won't slow up our warm-up in the slightest! Temps will soar near 70 on Friday!

There is a downside to the warm-up and it comes in the form of winds. Southern winds will begin to pick up Thursday night and stronger gusts will last through Friday. Gusts look to near 35-40 mph in some areas.

Isolated rain may be possible Friday night, Saturday morning, and through Sunday, but most of us look to remain dry. Highs in the 60s will last through the entire weekend!

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Our big warm up starts today with sunny skies
