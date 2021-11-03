StormTeam 3: Warmer Weather Arrives This Weekend

Wednesday will be another chilly below average day, but those cool temps don't last much longer.

High temps Wednesday will be into the low to mid 40s as winds begin to shift to be lightly out of the south. A mix of sun and clouds will persist throughout the day. A stray snowflake or rain drop is possible in the afternoon.

Winds continue to blow out of the south for the rest of the week and will gradually raise the temps in doing so. High temps Thursday rise to 50 degrees. The winds pick up with gusts above 30mph Friday with highs in the mid 50s. By the weekend, high temps are up to the low 60s.

Be aware, when these temps fall back down sometime next week, there will be a chance for rain and snow. Right now it looks like that may come in just over a weeks time.